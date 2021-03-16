‘Our fundamental rights cannot be the Cinderella of our concerns,’ says group

'We also note his acknowledgement of the curtailment on civil and human rights which has resulted over the past year or so in the official statement following the latest recommendations of the Civil Contingencies Strategic Coordinating Group. Advice which led to the recent lowering of restrictions.'As has happened for a number of other pandemic timetable commitments to date, it's now time for Government to set a date for the restoration of full democracy in Gibraltar. There's no reason why this can't be done with all the decision-making precautions that have applied before.

16-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR