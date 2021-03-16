Today is World Social Work Day

Today, 16th March, is World Social Work Day, which aims to recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of social workers and those who work in social care, and the role they play in our community.

Social work in Gibraltar is delivered through and it is made of the departments that work with children, adults, disability services and therapeutic services and of course its administrative support team.Adult Services offers a range of services to individuals over the age of 18 who are in need of support and assist them to live as independently as possible within the community. They cater for a population of approximately 20,000 people. Adult Services have worked tirelessly in response to COVID-19, offering extra support to service users who have helped safeguard welfare and avoid hospital admissions.

