PROVISIONS OF VACCINES AT NO COST TO GIBRALTAR

*CHIEF MINISTER’S STATEMENT ONE YEAR SINCE LOCKDOWN It is exactly a year since we locked down our over 70s. I want therefore to just quickly reflect today that a year has passed since we took measures to confine some of our citizens to their homes. These days that sounds like something quite normal but it was something quite abnormal before. Days later, we would act to lock down our whole population. It has been a year like no other.

I want to briefly say thank you to everyone for their help this year.I do not want to break down that general thank you beyond highlighting those who work in the GHA and ERS. But I want to extend my personal thanks and the thanks of the whole Government also – and no doubt all members of this House – to everyone in this community. We have all played a different part in this difficult year.

