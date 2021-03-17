Customs seize vehicle and 700 cartons of cigarettes

 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 - 11:05

Early yesterday morning, officers of the enforcement division have seized one locally registered vehicle and seven hundred cartons of cigarettes. 


The incident took place when officers spotted a small semi-rigid inflatable boat adjacent to Neil Piñero Road in the area of Waterport Terraces.
On arrival a locally registered vehicle was intercepted. The individuals abandoned the vehicle making good their escape onto the vessel. A search of the vehicle revealed a total of seven hundred cartons of cigarettes of various brands.
Investigations continue.

