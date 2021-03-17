Customs seize vehicle and 700 cartons of cigarettes

Early yesterday morning, officers of the enforcement division have seized one locally registered vehicle and seven hundred cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place when officers spotted a small semi-rigid inflatable boat adjacent to Neil Piñero Road in the area of Waterport Terraces.On arrival a locally registered vehicle was intercepted. The individuals abandoned the vehicle making good their escape onto the vessel. A search of the vehicle revealed a total of seven hundred cartons of cigarettes of various brands.Investigations continue.

16-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR