Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 201,945
Test results pending: 55
Test results received: 201,890
Confirmed cases: 4269 (-1)
Active cases: 26 (16: residents, 10: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4146 (+3)
Self-isolation: 189
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 41,551 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 29,749
Vaccines done (second dose): 19,579
17-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR