Are mobile phones killing bees?

by CATHERINE NUZA
Everyone seems to have a mobile on them these days, making calls and spending time in their virtual existence. You may be aware that our bees are dying and might’ve asked yourself what could be responsible for their erratic behaviour? Who knew that an innocent call from a mobile could cause such mortality?
Observations in 2008 studies first uncovered the catastrophic effects that our mobile phones were having on bees. These have affected the world over, leaving bees lost and disorientated by the mobile signals.
The bee population in the United Kingdom and America has decreased to approximately half in the last thirty years alone.
