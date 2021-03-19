UK: GIBRALTAR IS FIRST NATION IN THE WORLD IN VACCINE PROGRAMME

Matt Hancock, Britain's health minister, has highlighted the excellent progress in Gibraltar in implementing the vaccine programme, saying that Gibraltar is the first nation. Speaking in Parliament he said: 'Some good news from Gibraltar.

Throughout the crisis we have provided Gibraltar with PPE, testing and the sovereign guarantee for their COVID spending. We have also provided Gibraltar vaccines, as we have with all other British Overseas Territories and I’m delighted to be able to tell the House that yesterday, Gibraltar became the first nation in the world to complete its entire adult vaccination programme.

