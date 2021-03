The Gibraltar Government says it can confirm that it has not been proposed to it that UK asylum seekers should be processed in Gibraltar.

Matters relating to immigration to and from Gibraltar are the responsibility of Ministers in Gibraltar under the 2006 Gibraltar Constitution.Gibraltar legislation (the Immigration, Asylum and Refuge Act) governs the presence of asylum seekers in Gibraltar, not UK law.

