Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 204,013
Test results pending: 66
Test results received: 203,947
Confirmed cases: 4,270 (+0)
Active cases: 25 (15: residents, 10: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4,148 (+0)
Self-isolation: 141
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 41,939 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 29,913
Vaccines done (second dose): 21,250
19-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR