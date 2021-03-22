Our identity not up for negotiations
It’s true that there are those amongst us who are very laid back, and who shrug off the importance of politics at the best of times, because they may feel that politics is only seen as the means by a handful of people to achieve or keep themselves in power, with scant regard for the interest of the public. I do not believe this, not as far as our affairs are concerned; because those who came before us have had to fight very hard for our rights, and not only should we feel grateful for this, but it is a constant reminder that we must never be complacent.
I remember in my household that from a very early age, the state of Gibraltar was always a matter of discussion at table, and we were aware of what was going on in the world of politics, because of the constant threat looming over us from Spain.
