Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 207,124
Test results pending: 44
Test results received: 207,080
Confirmed cases: 4,271 (+1)
Active cases: 19 (15: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4,156 (+8)
Self-isolation: 62
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 42,337 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 1 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 1 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 30,170
Vaccines done (second dose): 23,691
23-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR