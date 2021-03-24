World’s longest Superyacht is here

Sleek and elegant the 180 metre Luxury Superyacht AZZAM weighing in at 13,136 tons, owned by Sheikh Khalifa al Nahyan (President of UAE), is the longest of its kind in the world.

It was originally conceived as 140 metres long but with speed the prime objective the need of space for complex dual-mode engines and bunker storage resulted in an additional 40 metres. It takes virtually the entire length of the bunkering jetty at Gibraltar's North Mole on it's maiden visit.

24-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR