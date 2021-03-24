Spain’s second surrender of the Rock - says former Spanish Foreign Minister

SPAIN has capitulated on Gibraltar and is set to surrender the Rock for a second time, according to a former Spanish foreign minister.

José Manuel García-Margallo said a last-minute Brexit deal between Madrid and London was "nonsense and very difficult to implement in practice". And in a blistering attack on the socialist government of Pedro Sanchez, he warned his country had shown a lack of "national will" and was in danger of becoming a "foreign irrelevance".

24-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR