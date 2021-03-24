Little Gib gets ready to face the big boys of football

by DAVID DIAZ
Gibraltar host Norway tonight at the Victoria Stadium for their first ever FIFA World Cup Qualifier on home soil. Tonight’s match is the first of three for the Gibraltar team as they will also travel to Montenegro and climaxing with a mouth watering fixture vs The Netherlands next Tuesday also at the Victoria Stadium.
The vibe is said to be excellent going in as Head Coach Julio Ribas, Dylan Borge and Julian Valarino took answers from the press yesterday morning.
