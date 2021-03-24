Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 208,125
Test results pending: 59
Test results received: 208,066
Confirmed cases: 4,271 (+0)
Active cases: 15 (13: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4,160 (+4)
Self-isolation: 76
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 42,590 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 30,232
Vaccines done (second dose): 24,355
24-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR