Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

A total of 42,590 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 30,232Vaccines done (second dose): 24,355

24-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR