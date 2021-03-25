Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, is delighted to confirm that the first phase of the refurbishment of Central Hall has been completed.

The works have been conducted by Soul Construction and GCS, and were carried out between June and December 2020. This entailed the refurbishment of the rear terrace, the entrance foyer and the main ballroom.In past centuries, the Central Hall was a church serving largely the garrison in the South District.

