Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 208,887
Test results pending: 90
Test results received: 208,797
Confirmed cases: 4272 (+1)
Active cases: 14 (13: residents, 1: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4161 (+1)
Self-isolation: 83
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 42,770 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 30,671
Vaccines done (second dose): 25,206
