NEW SERIES: The past and present

by KARIM SCHEMBRI
Many of us know Casemates Square as the connection between Main Street and Ocean Village. In this article I will discuss the past and the present of the area. This new past and present series will be based on various specific locations in Gibraltar which I believe has shaped us up in terms of culture and patriotism in certain cases.
Casemates nowadays is an area where friends and families can enjoy a range of restaurants, bars and shops of all kinds. It used to be the core of Gibraltarian nightlife before Chatham Counterguard and Ocean Village burst to life. The development of the area has changed drastically as times have passed.
