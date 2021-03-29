Spanish strain and UK Kent Variant in COVID report

Gibraltar has received over 300 genome sequencing results from COVID-19 patient samples. The samples were taken between 23rd December 2020 and 2nd February 2021 in order to determine the variants of COVID-19 prevalent in Gibraltar’s population at that time.
This is a GHA project led by Consultant Paediatrician and lead clinician at the COVID-19 Laboratory at the University of Gibraltar, Dr Daniel Cassaglia, and GHA Consultant Clinical Microbiologist Dr Nick Cortes.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
29-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR