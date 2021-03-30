Today’s match against Holland preview

by DAVID DIAZ

After a 4-1 loss away to Montenegro in their second 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier this past Saturday, Gibraltar have shifted their focus over to their match vs The Netherlands tonight at the Victoria Stadium. The match this evening will no doubt be special as it will see the return of fans. Fans prior to being able to attend had until Noon yesterday to purchase and upon completion would receive an email requiring them to have a Fast Flow (Antigen) COVID test today.