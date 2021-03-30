NEW BILBAO AIR ROUTE IS IMPORTANT TEST CASE: Madrid must not shoot down flights even before they take off

Last week, the airline Volotea announced that they intend to connect Gibraltar with Bilbao this summer. In the event that this happens, this would be the first air connection between Gibraltar and Spain since Andalus ceased their flights to Madrid over a decade ago.

It is a nonsense to suggest that there is no legal framework for flights to Spain. Both the U.K. and Spain are signatories to the Chicago Convention which has been extended to Gibraltar and therefore also applies here. This is the framework under which such flights could take place while a more detailed aviation agreement is concluded under the new treaty.

30-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR