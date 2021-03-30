No bad news for Gibraltar, says Foreign Secretary

by JOE GARCIA
As Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab concluded his lightning visit to Gibraltar, it was wondered if a political storm would follow.
As I put it at a Press Conference attended by Mr Raab and chief minister Fabian Picardo, similar visits in the past have not been devoid of UK ministers saying one thing in Gibraltar and something else once they were back in the UK.
It was in Gibraltar's best interests that all and sundry should be reminded of what some of us had experienced in the past.
