Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 211,449 Test results pending: 47 Test results received: 211,402 Confirmed cases: 4273 (+0) Active cases: 10 (8: residents, 2: visitors) Recovered cases: 4167 (+0) Self-isolation: 47 Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0 Positive cases in CCU: 0 Positive Cases in ERS: 0 Deaths from COVID-19: 82 Deaths with COVID-19: 12 Total deaths: 94

A total of 43,197 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 31,094

Vaccines done (second dose): 27,662

29-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR