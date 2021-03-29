Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 211,449
Test results pending: 47
Test results received: 211,402
Confirmed cases: 4273 (+0)
Active cases: 10 (8: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4167 (+0)
Self-isolation: 47
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 43,197 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 31,094
Vaccines done (second dose): 27,662
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
29-03-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR