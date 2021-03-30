Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 212,305 Test results pending: 37 Test results received: 212,268 Confirmed cases: 4274 (+1) Active cases: 10 (8: residents, 2: visitors) Recovered cases: 4167 (+0) Self-isolation: 51 Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0 Positive cases in CCU: 0 Positive Cases in ERS: 0 Deaths from COVID-19: 82 Deaths with COVID-19: 12 Total deaths: 94

A total of 43,528 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 31,098

Vaccines done (second dose): 27,952

