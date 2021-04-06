Importance of airport tunnel

The tunnel access would allow traffic to drive underground and eliminate any traffic having to cross the runway. Not only would this be a time saving addition for those who often travel back and forth but reduce pollution caused by static traffic waiting in queues.During World War 11 1941 the Gibraltar airport was constructed. By adapting the pre-existing territories race track. The airfield was opened in 1939 and was used solely by the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm. Using the rock that had been blasted and discarded from the military tunnels made a major extension possible.Reclaimed landOnce some reclaimed land had allowed the area to expand they were able to allow larger aircrafts to land safely in Gibraltar. The runway is owned by the Ministry of Defence and used by the Royal Air Force as RAF Gibraltar. Civilian operators use the civilian-operated terminal. National Air Traffic Services hold the contract for provision of air navigation services at the airport.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR