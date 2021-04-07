Spanish National Fined £2,000 for Incident at Sea

Spanish national, 47, a restaurateur of La Linea, who has been wanted by the Royal Gibraltar Police for almost seven months, handed himself into police yesterday and was charged with:• Resisting or Obstructing Police• Fishing for Tuna without a Licence• Dangerous User (Contrary to Sec.10 of the Sea Side and Pleasure Boats Rules 1989).

