Spanish National Fined £2,000 for Incident at Sea

A Spanish national was fined £2,000 in court yesterday morning following an incident within British Gibraltar Territorial Waters last year.
Spanish national, 47, a restaurateur of La Linea, who has been wanted by the Royal Gibraltar Police for almost seven months, handed himself into police yesterday and was charged with:
• Resisting or Obstructing Police
• Fishing for Tuna without a Licence
• Dangerous User (Contrary to Sec.10 of the Sea Side and Pleasure Boats Rules 1989).
