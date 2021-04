British Forces Gibraltar personnel and representatives from HMGoG agencies in Gibraltar are involved in maritime exercises in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters (BGTW).

The exercises aim to test and improve the MOD’s ability to respond to incidents in and around the Naval Base in BGTW. Exercise objectives include the practical implementation of contingency plans and inter-operability between military and emergency services.

07-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR