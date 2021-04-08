CUSTOMS SEIZE 150 CARTONS OF CIGARETTES

Customs officers, during the early hours of this morning, were involved in curtailing a tobacco smuggling operation in the area of the Small Boats Marina.

The land crew arrested five individuals concerned with the illegal exportation of a commercial quantity of cigarettes.Simultaneously, two patrol vessels engaged in a high speed chase of a small RHIB with two occupants on board, carrying boxes of tobacco. The coxswain performed evasive manoeuvres in an attempt to escape and in such process the passenger, together with three master cases (150 cartons), fell into the sea.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR