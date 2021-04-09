BRITISH AIRWAYS LAUNCHES LONDON CITY FLIGHTS TO GIBRALTAR

Operating initially over the summer period, the routes will launch on 25 June, 2021. Two flights a week will operate – on Mondays and Fridays - offering important air links for cargo and permitted travel, as well as for business travellers, holiday makers and those visiting friends and relatives, when restrictions are eased.With fares starting from just £43 to Gibraltar each way, customers can book via ba.com.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

09-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR