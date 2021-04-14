The emotional ride of surrogacy - more people willing to take the risk

by CATHERINE NUZA Having the desire to have your own family can be a complex journey for some, adversely as it is on the other side of the coin. People who chose to become surrogates could be unknowingly stepping into the deep end emotionally.

Questioning if surrogacy is something you would like to do is a major decision and one that shouldn’t be made lightly.In Gibraltar if you want a family you have four options. You have a child the old fashioned way (if you are able); you try IVF or another form of assisted fertility treatment, adoption or surrogacy. Depending on your relationship and wealth you might be more inclined to some options over others.

