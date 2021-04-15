Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Recovered cases: 4181 (+0)Self-isolation: 60Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 82Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 94



A total of 46,844 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Vaccines done (first dose): 35,825

Vaccines done (second dose): 30,384

15-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR