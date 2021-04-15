Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 223,000
Test results pending: 31
Test results received: 222,969
Confirmed cases: 4290 (+0)
Active cases: 14 (0: residents, 14: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4181 (+0)
Self-isolation: 60
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 46,844 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 35,825
Vaccines done (second dose): 30,384
15-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR