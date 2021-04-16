Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Total tests done: 223,889
Test results pending: 46
Test results received: 223,843
Confirmed cases: 4291 (+1)
Active cases: 15 (0: residents, 15: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4181 (+0)
Self-isolation: 61
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 0
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 47,105 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 35,830
Vaccines done (second dose): 30,402
