SOMETHING SPECIAL COMING TO ST MICHAEL’S CAVE IN JUNE

by DAVID DIAZ Ask me daily, yearly, hourly and weekly what my favourite tourist sight is in the whole of Gibraltar and my answer is still the same.

The answer takes me back to the day I completed my Tour Guide exam in 2008 as luck was on my side and this was the sight I was given to showcase my guiding skills. St Michael’s Cave is not only a spectacle but a true landmark and one of the best we have to offer, no doubt.The iconic sight also acts as an auditorium and some of the world’s best and local’s best even have performed there. Such acts like Steve Hogarth, Suzanne Vega, Toyah Willcox Breed 77 and countless others. It truly is a beautiful venue for all occasions.

19-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR