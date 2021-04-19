The benefits of opening a travel corridor between the United Kingdom and Gibraltar

by KARIM SCHEMBRI Many of us are wondering when the travel gates are going to open and if COVID passports are actually going to be a thing of the future.

In this document I shall discuss the benefits Gibraltar could see as a country if an agreement is reached between the Gibraltarian and UK Government. First and foremost when you take a look at numbers of vaccination it’s evident that the UK government have been doing a tremendous job in vaccinating its population considering its size. Here in Gibraltar all we can do is be thankful that the British Government has provided us vaccines to inoculate every Gibraltarian that has wanted to take it.

