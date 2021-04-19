Former Spanish foreign minister says that Spain has obtained ‘absolutely nothing’ from the EU over Gibraltar

by PANORAMA reporter The exSpanish foreign minister Margallo says that the former Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy rejected his plan to recover joint sovereignty of Gibraltar because it was 'un lio.'

Sr Margallo says he went on to tell Rajoy that it was a mess having lost Gibraltar 300 years ago and it was not going to be returned for breakfast with a box of chocolates, we would have to fight for it.Interviewed in 'Catalunya Press', Sr Margallo claimed that the EU could not enter into an agreement with the UK over Gibraltar, without a previous agreement between Spain and Britain.

