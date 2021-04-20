VACCINATION ISSUE

The Opposition, in their newly found drive to become all things to all men, continue to distort and exaggerate the question of unvaccinated visitors at hospital or in elderly residential homes, says a Government statement.

It adds: This is a highly irresponsible and cavalier approach to a very sensitive matter when they know full well that this policy is driven by clinical and public health considerations.

Rights of unvaccinated people is not a numbers game, says GSD

It is now clear that the GSLP Government are simply playing a political numbers game rather than considering the rights or wishes of all families or individuals. As they have apparently calculated that the issue of unvaccinated individuals visiting their family members in hospital or ERS affects a minority of individuals they are shutting their eyes to the problem and are abandoning the pleas for help by those individuals.

20-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR