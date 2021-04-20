Rebel clubs plot legal bid

THE clubs launching a European Super League are ready to take legal action against FIFA and UEFA if they try to stop them from creating their new breakaway competition.

News of the new league was announced late last night and it would represent the biggest shake-up in the history of European club football.Under the proposals, the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham — would join six other teams — AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus and Real Madrid — in forming a new midweek competition.

20-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR