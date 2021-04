by PANORAMA reporter Gibraltar is becoming famous for having projects that never seem to end on time. The airport tunnel is an obvious one. But what about the boulevard project?

Well, the boulevard project is there for all to see, unfinished. Why is it that everything seems to slide to slow-motion at some point – if not what is it - and there is always something that needs finishing?

