Glacis Utd proceed to Rock Cup final

The Victoria Stadium was full of spectators once again as Glacis United FC sealed their place in next month’s Rock Cup Final after they beat Manchester 62 FC 1-0 thanks to a solitary first half goal from Marquez.

The opening minutes of the game were evenly split as both sides enjoyed spells of possession and wrestled for early control of the game.With this being said, Glacis United slowly began to grab the game by the scruff of the neck and registered the first attempt on target in the 10th minute as Gallo shot from distance and tested the handling of Vinales in the Manchester 62 goal.

23-04-21