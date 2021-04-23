School buzzing with talk of the environment

The environment and sustainability has been taken very seriously by the pupils at Loreto Convent for some time now, with our Loreto Sustainable School Committee (LSSC) promoting causes such as Traffic Free Tuesday and our very own recycled Christmas wrapping paper.

The gardening club has also taken a keen interest and has grown fruit and vegetables throughout the year as well as many plants and flowers.This week the pupils have been very excited, the school was buzzing with talk of the environment and the LSSC was very busy preparing for a day very close to their hearts.

