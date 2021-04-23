Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 23rd April 2021
Total tests done: 229,519
Test results pending: 33
Test results received: 229,486
Confirmed cases: 4283 (-8)
Active cases: 16 (0: residents, 16: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4173 (-9)
Self-isolation: 20
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 49,316 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
23-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR