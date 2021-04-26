Migration across the Strait of Gibraltar

Part 1: Birds

The Strait of Gibraltar is the point at which Africa and Europe are at their closest and has always been a key crossing point for migratory species. Every year, millions of birds and insects brave the 14-kilometre sea crossing, making use of uplifts and thermals to make the journey. Huge numbers of sea-dwelling animals, particularly Bluefin tuna, also traverse the Strait from the Atlantic Ocean into the Mediterranean Sea, using strong currents to their advantage.