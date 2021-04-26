Fresh impetus for £6 billion tunnel from Morocco to Gibraltar

by JOE GARCIA An incipient row involving Spain, Britain and Morocco is emerging over conflicting plans for a tunnel across the Strait of Gibraltar. The British plan is to connect Morocco with Gibraltar, while the Spaniards have a separate plan to link Morocco with Spain.

A meeting between Morocco and Spain was held last week seeking to revive this old idea. A virtual meeting via video-conference took place between Minister of Equipment, Transport, Logistics and Water Abdelkader Amara and Spain's Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda Jose Luis Abalos.The previous meeting about this project took place in Tangier back in 2009, so this is a project moving at snailpace.

