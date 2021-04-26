Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

MONDAY 26th April 2021
Total tests done: 230,758
Test results pending: 36
Test results received: 230,722
Confirmed cases: 4283 (+0)
Active cases: 6 (0: residents, 6: visitors)
Recovered cases: 4183 (+0)
Self-isolation: 10
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 82
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 94
A total of 49,668 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Vaccines done (first dose): 35,973
Vaccines done (second dose): 31,999
