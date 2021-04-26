Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

A total of 49,668 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 0 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 0 were close contacts of existing active cases.Vaccines done (first dose): 35,973Vaccines done (second dose): 31,999

