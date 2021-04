A wreath laying ceremony will take place at the Bedenham Memorial, Queensway Quay, today at 11.00am to mark the 70th anniversary of the explosion of the RFA Bedenham.

In attendance will be the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, His Worship the Mayor, Mr John Gonçalves, and the heads of the Airport and Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR