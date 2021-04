A Spanish car and a Gibraltarian bike were involved in a collision at Queensway yesterday afternoon.

A 40 year old local man was suspected to have a broken femur. There were traffic diversions in between Coaling Island and Ragged Staff, with the police also outside Piccadilly roundabout.

27-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR