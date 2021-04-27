Govt urged to take action on trade union law

In the lead-up to International Workers' Memorial Day, which commemorates working people who have died in the course of their employment, and ahead of International Workers' Day on 1st May, Equality Rights Group (ERG) says: 'The importance of workers' rights is obvious to anyone of conscience and understanding.

It is a fundamental of living in a free and open democratic society that working people should be safeguarded from the excesses that used to be the order of the day until the emergence of the trades union movement and its legalisation in the United Kingdom in 1871 with the adoption of the Trade Union Act; while the first recognisable workers' movement in Gibraltar arose in the late nineteenth century to organise the heavy work of the coalheavers who worked to service the increasing numbers of steam ships entering Gibraltar on their way to the Suez Canal. More structured trades union organisation emerged in Gibraltar in 1919 with the establishment of the Workers' Union, a local branch of its British parent Union of the same name."

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR