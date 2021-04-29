GFRS visit Governor’s Meadow post fire to reassure children

This visit was arranged by the GFRS in order to reassure and help educate children and staff alike to allay any fears that may have been lingering as a result of the recent fire at the school.

The GFRS personnel in attendance were welcomed at the school gates by Acting Head Teacher Ivan Latin with pupils and staff alike gathered in the playground to greet them. Present on behalf of the GFRS were 4 members of Blue Watch and a member of the Fire Safety Team.The initial emphasis was to reassure children and staff alike, that they were in no way at fault for the circumstances that led to the fire. This was done so in a relaxed manner with a touch of humour in order to break the ice.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

29-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR