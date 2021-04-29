Spanish workers in Gibraltar are ‘hostages of Picardo the Pirate’ says ‘Vox’

Spain's right-wing has gone berserk, saying that the Spanish workers in Gibraltar are 'hostages of Picardo the pirate' and calling for the total closure of the frontier.

And the chairman of 'Vox', Santiago Abascal, says he knows the difficulties such a closure would cause to the Spanish workers, but drastic measures have to be taken.The storm has blown following a front page attack on Gibraltar by the right-wing daily 'ABC' which carries a report saying that Gibraltar is expanding over Spanish waters.The paper also carries a lengthy article attacking Gibraltar, saying six tower blocks are being built on the Strait.

