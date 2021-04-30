GIBRALTAR IS A FRAGMENTED SOCIETY

Is ours a fragmented society? Sadly, at times, it appears to be so. Then again, are we aware of what`s going on around us, or are we simply turning a blind eye?‘Many moons ago’ I was interviewed on GBC TV by Paco Oliva, who at one point in time asked me if I thought that the people of Gibraltar were insular i.e. had a narrow view of life. Since the word did not resonate with me, I replied that I did not think so but perhaps, it was more a case that they had not travelled a great deal abroad and seen much of the world. At that time people had not yet taken to the air as much as they later did.I believe that today, many Gibraltarians are well travelled people. Travelling can be thought to be a form of escapism, not just from living in a small place, but a chance to clear the cobwebs.

30-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR