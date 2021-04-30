GIBRALTAR IS A FRAGMENTED SOCIETY

“You can`t escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.” Abraham Lincoln.
Is ours a fragmented society? Sadly, at times, it appears to be so. Then again, are we aware of what`s going on around us, or are we simply turning a blind eye?
‘Many moons ago’ I was interviewed on GBC TV by Paco Oliva, who at one point in time asked me if I thought that the people of Gibraltar were insular i.e. had a narrow view of life. Since the word did not resonate with me, I replied that I did not think so but perhaps, it was more a case that they had not travelled a great deal abroad and seen much of the world. At that time people had not yet taken to the air as much as they later did.
I believe that today, many Gibraltarians are well travelled people. Travelling can be thought to be a form of escapism, not just from living in a small place, but a chance to clear the cobwebs.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
30-04-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR